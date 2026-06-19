Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble (Live from Miami Beach)

Lupe Fiasco is one of the most capable MCs in the world, and fans are always eager for new music. On Friday, Lupe dropped a new album, although it isn't packed with new music. Instead, he delivered a live album from a performance in Miami Beach. This was done in collaboration with the Nu Deco Ensemble. Overall, these are phenomenal renditions of some of his most classic songs. The arrangements are gorgeous, and Lupe's live chops continue to be elite. This is a live album that is well worth your time.
Release Date: June 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Live from Miami Beach
- Kick Push
- Hip Hop Saved My Life
- SOS
- Go Go Gadget Flow
- Samurai
- Daydreamin'
- Paris, Tokyo
- Dots & Lines
- Superstar