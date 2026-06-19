Lupe Fiasco x Nu Deco Ensemble (Live from Miami Beach)

Lupe Fiasco and the Nu Deco Ensemble teamed up this week for a special live album stemming from a performance in Miami Beach.

Lupe Fiasco is one of the most capable MCs in the world, and fans are always eager for new music. On Friday, Lupe dropped a new album, although it isn't packed with new music. Instead, he delivered a live album from a performance in Miami Beach. This was done in collaboration with the Nu Deco Ensemble. Overall, these are phenomenal renditions of some of his most classic songs. The arrangements are gorgeous, and Lupe's live chops continue to be elite. This is a live album that is well worth your time.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!