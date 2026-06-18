New York Knicks Owner Says Team Will Visit Trump At The White House

If true, the Knicks will be the first NBA Championship team to accept an invitation to the White House under Trump's presidency.

Further, some team members have posted their dislike of the president and his policies. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, especially with teammates who may not align politically. Still, Dolan was adamant that the New York Knicks would be there to celebrate their victory with the president.

"Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years. And I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House," Dolan added. Yet, when the Knicks point guard José Alvarado was asked by TMZ whether or not he would go to the White House following this big win. He smirked and said that he would "go wherever my teammates go."

Throughout both of Trump's presidential terms, several sports teams have denied his request to visit the White House. From the Golden State Warriors to the Los Angeles Lakers to the Denver Nuggets to the Philadelphia Eagles and beyond, franchises have stood their ground and rejected an invitation to Trump's White House. With the recent New York Knicks NBA Championship win flooding feeds and sports news stations, many wondered if they would follow in the footsteps of those who opted out.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.