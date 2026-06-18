New York Knicks Owner Says Team Will Visit Trump At The White House

Throughout both of Trump's presidential terms, several sports teams have denied his request to visit the White House. From the Golden State Warriors to the Los Angeles Lakers to the Denver Nuggets to the Philadelphia Eagles and beyond, franchises have stood their ground and rejected an invitation to Trump's White House. With the recent New York Knicks NBA Championship win flooding feeds and sports news stations, many wondered if they would follow in the footsteps of those who opted out.
Initially, there were rumors that the team had outright said they wouldn't attend if Trump offered an invitation. However, within days, Knicks owner James Dolan told WFAN, "We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted." He added that "we still have to work out the details."
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Trump Nor The Team Have Confirmed
"Look, I invited the president to come down for the game. He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years. And I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House," Dolan added. Yet, when the Knicks point guard José Alvarado was asked by TMZ whether or not he would go to the White House following this big win. He smirked and said that he would "go wherever my teammates go."
Further, some team members have posted their dislike of the president and his policies. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, especially with teammates who may not align politically. Still, Dolan was adamant that the New York Knicks would be there to celebrate their victory with the president.
Check out James Dolan's clip below.