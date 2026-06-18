Constantly - Song by Tiffany Day & Slayr

Slayr has teamed up with singer and producer Tiffany Day for a phenomenal new collaboration, "Constantly."

It's been on my mind constantly When you say your congrats, never know what to say back anymore Wish you could've been there honestly 'Cause how am I supposed to act like we both picked up the tickets at the door?

Slayr has become one of the underground's biggest artists, while Tiffany Day occupies a similar place in the vocalist/producer space. The two have been teasing a collaboration for quite some time, and on Thursday, they released "Constantly." Overall, the song is exceptionally produced and fits well within the hyper-pop rap ethos. Meanwhile, both artists deliver rock-inspired autotuned vocals. The chemistry is very much there, and we'd certainly be interested in hearing a collaborative album.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!