Constantly - Song by Tiffany Day & Slayr

Slayr has become one of the underground's biggest artists, while Tiffany Day occupies a similar place in the vocalist/producer space. The two have been teasing a collaboration for quite some time, and on Thursday, they released "Constantly." Overall, the song is exceptionally produced and fits well within the hyper-pop rap ethos. Meanwhile, both artists deliver rock-inspired autotuned vocals. The chemistry is very much there, and we'd certainly be interested in hearing a collaborative album.
Release Date: June 18, 2026
Genre: Hyper Pop, Underground Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Constantly
It's been on my mind constantly
When you say your congrats, never know what to say back anymore
Wish you could've been there honestly
'Cause how am I supposed to act like we both picked up the tickets at the door?