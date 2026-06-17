Nobody Speak Part 2 - Song by DJ Shadow featuring Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine

Back in 2016, DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels teamed up for the song "Nobody Speak." Now, 10 years later, we have a sequel to the track, this time featuring the likes of Denzel Curry and TiaCorine from The Scythe. This time around, Run The Jewels are used scarcely towards the end of the track as they combine for the hook. Meanwhile, Denzel Curry and TiaCorine trade bars, and it makes for an interesting dynamic. Clearly, DJ Shadow is a fan of the "Nobody Speak" ethos, and using The Scythe is a great way to keep it going.
Release Date: June 17, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A