Nobody Speak Part 2 - Song by DJ Shadow featuring Run The Jewels, Denzel Curry & TiaCorine

Ten years after the release of "Nobody Speak" with Run The Jewels, DJ Shadow has arrived with a special Part 2.

Back in 2016, DJ Shadow and Run The Jewels teamed up for the song "Nobody Speak." Now, 10 years later, we have a sequel to the track, this time featuring the likes of Denzel Curry and TiaCorine from The Scythe. This time around, Run The Jewels are used scarcely towards the end of the track as they combine for the hook. Meanwhile, Denzel Curry and TiaCorine trade bars, and it makes for an interesting dynamic. Clearly, DJ Shadow is a fan of the "Nobody Speak" ethos, and using The Scythe is a great way to keep it going.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!