Dr. Dre's New Girlfriend Michelle Saniei Confirms The Status Of Their Relationship

After being photographed together in April, Michelle Saniei has confirmed what fans already suspected about Dr. Dre.

The two reportedly met thanks to a mutual friend. Despite Saniei's recent admission, she and Dr. Dre are still hoping to keep things private at this time. For now, they are still in the early stages of their relationship.

However, the paparazzi finally caught him on a date, and it elicited some questions about just how serious he and Saniei are. Well, on Tuesday, Saniei spoke to PEOPLE , where she offered up some insight on her man.

Dr. Dre 's relationship status was put into question just a couple of months ago when he was spotted on a date with reality TV star Michelle Saniei. The 61-year-old music mogul finalized his divorce from Nicole Young about five years ago. Since that time, he has mostly kept a low profile when it comes to romantic partners.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!