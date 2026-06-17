Dr. Dre's New Girlfriend Michelle Saniei Confirms The Status Of Their Relationship

Dr. Dre's relationship status was put into question just a couple of months ago when he was spotted on a date with reality TV star Michelle Saniei. The 61-year-old music mogul finalized his divorce from Nicole Young about five years ago. Since that time, he has mostly kept a low profile when it comes to romantic partners.
However, the paparazzi finally caught him on a date, and it elicited some questions about just how serious he and Saniei are. Well, on Tuesday, Saniei spoke to PEOPLE, where she offered up some insight on her man.
“We’re spending time together, and we love being in each other’s company,” Saniei explained.
The two reportedly met thanks to a mutual friend. Despite Saniei's recent admission, she and Dr. Dre are still hoping to keep things private at this time. For now, they are still in the early stages of their relationship.
“For now we’re just keeping everything super private. I’m just living my life," Saniei continued.
Who Is Michelle Saniei?
Michelle Saniei is a 37-year-old reality TV star who was most recently on the Bravo show, The Valley. She was previously married to a man named Jesse Lally, although the two finalized their divorce in 2025.
Saniei and Lally first got married in 2018 and eventually had a daughter, who is now six years old. Following the divorce, the reality TV star was linked to Aaron Nosler before eventually being spotted with Dr. Dre.
Professionally, Saniei is a luxury real estate agent in Los Angeles.