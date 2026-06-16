J. Cole Receives Major Props From Former NFL Star Ryan Clark

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: All Star-Saturday Night
February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; American rapper J. Cole during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
During a recent episode of "The Pivot" podcast, former NFL star Ryan Clark spoke about his admiration for J. Cole.

J. Cole is an artist who is respected by the vast majority of his peers. There are multiple reasons why this is the case. Firstly, Cole is just a phenomenal MC who takes his craft seriously, and it shines through in the music.

Most importantly, however, he just seems like a solid person. You never hear negative things about him in the media. In fact, most of the criticism surrounding Cole is that he is too nice. Just look at the backlash to his Kendrick Lamar apology to see exactly what we mean.

A while back, Cole went on a media tour of sorts, and it was here that Cole revealed the truth about a recent incident involving LeBron James. LeBron had been carrying a vinyl record for The Fall-Off, and some felt as though it was performative. The truth of the matter was that LeBron was bringing the album to his game so that Cole could sign it.

Former NFL star Ryan Clark saw this story and spoke about it on The Pivot podcast. As you will hear, Clark felt as though Cole's admission restored his faith in people. LeBron is a hated individual in certain corners of the internet, but Cole came to his defense, which Clark loved to see.

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Ryan Clark Respects J. Cole

“J. Cole has been talking recently & I couldn’t be more of a fan… He didn’t have to clarify the Bron story cause people love to hate Bron period," Clark explained. "Watching [The way] Cole moves gives me faith in who people can be.”

It's an interesting perspective, and one that some fans can resonate with. Ultimately, it is just further proof that Cole doesn't care for the internet narratives. All he cares about is the truth.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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