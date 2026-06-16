J. Cole Receives Major Props From Former NFL Star Ryan Clark

J. Cole is an artist who is respected by the vast majority of his peers. There are multiple reasons why this is the case. Firstly, Cole is just a phenomenal MC who takes his craft seriously, and it shines through in the music.

Most importantly, however, he just seems like a solid person. You never hear negative things about him in the media. In fact, most of the criticism surrounding Cole is that he is too nice. Just look at the backlash to his Kendrick Lamar apology to see exactly what we mean.

A while back, Cole went on a media tour of sorts, and it was here that Cole revealed the truth about a recent incident involving LeBron James. LeBron had been carrying a vinyl record for The Fall-Off, and some felt as though it was performative. The truth of the matter was that LeBron was bringing the album to his game so that Cole could sign it.

Former NFL star Ryan Clark saw this story and spoke about it on The Pivot podcast. As you will hear, Clark felt as though Cole's admission restored his faith in people. LeBron is a hated individual in certain corners of the internet, but Cole came to his defense, which Clark loved to see.

Ryan Clark Respects J. Cole

“J. Cole has been talking recently & I couldn’t be more of a fan… He didn’t have to clarify the Bron story cause people love to hate Bron period," Clark explained. "Watching [The way] Cole moves gives me faith in who people can be.”