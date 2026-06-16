Contentious Environment - Song by Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange

BY Alexander Cole
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Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange is in control of the soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's new film, "The Invite," and we now have the first song.

Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange, has proven to be a musical genius of sorts over the years. That said, it should come as no surprise that A24 would want him to do the soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's new film, The Invite. With the first track, "Contentious Environment," Hynes proves himself to be a master of tension. There are some spooky-sounding violin passages here, and it's clear that this is a movie that wants to appeal to your senses. Quite frankly, this newest song has us curious about the movie, which is set to release on July 3rd.

Release Date: June 16, 2026

Genre: Instrumental, Orchestral, Movie Soundtrack

Album: The Invite Original Soundtrack

Tracklist for The Invite Original Soundtrack
  1. Through The Window
  2. Contentious Environment
  3. Suite For Cello I
  4. We're Doing This
  5. Hawk In Bathroom
  6. They're On Their Way
  7. Flan
  8. Sex Parties
  9. Arguments
  10. Explain Yourself+Our Neighbors
  11. Palladio I. Allegretto
  12. Can We Please Do A Reset
  13. Window
  14. Tequila
  15. A Little Example
  16. The Band
  17. Not Heard Anything
  18. Suite For Cello II
  19. Unapologetic
  20. Hawk's Story
  21. You Do Have Sex, Right?
  22. Carmen Suite No. 2 - II. Habanera
  23. I Don't Eat Meat
  24. Sorry
  25. Suite For Cello III
  26. It's Over / Suite For Cello
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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