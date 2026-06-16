Contentious Environment - Song by Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange

Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange, has proven to be a musical genius of sorts over the years. That said, it should come as no surprise that A24 would want him to do the soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's new film, The Invite. With the first track, "Contentious Environment," Hynes proves himself to be a master of tension. There are some spooky-sounding violin passages here, and it's clear that this is a movie that wants to appeal to your senses. Quite frankly, this newest song has us curious about the movie, which is set to release on July 3rd.
Release Date: June 16, 2026
Genre: Instrumental, Orchestral, Movie Soundtrack
Album: The Invite Original Soundtrack
Tracklist for The Invite Original Soundtrack
- Through The Window
- Contentious Environment
- Suite For Cello I
- We're Doing This
- Hawk In Bathroom
- They're On Their Way
- Flan
- Sex Parties
- Arguments
- Explain Yourself+Our Neighbors
- Palladio I. Allegretto
- Can We Please Do A Reset
- Window
- Tequila
- A Little Example
- The Band
- Not Heard Anything
- Suite For Cello II
- Unapologetic
- Hawk's Story
- You Do Have Sex, Right?
- Carmen Suite No. 2 - II. Habanera
- I Don't Eat Meat
- Sorry
- Suite For Cello III
- It's Over / Suite For Cello