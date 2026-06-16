Contentious Environment - Song by Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange

Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange is in control of the soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's new film, "The Invite," and we now have the first song.

Devonté Hynes AKA Blood Orange, has proven to be a musical genius of sorts over the years. That said, it should come as no surprise that A24 would want him to do the soundtrack for Olivia Wilde's new film, The Invite. With the first track, "Contentious Environment," Hynes proves himself to be a master of tension. There are some spooky-sounding violin passages here, and it's clear that this is a movie that wants to appeal to your senses. Quite frankly, this newest song has us curious about the movie, which is set to release on July 3rd.

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