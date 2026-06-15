Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over "ANTM" Docuseries

There have been plenty of rumors over the years about what really happened behind the scenes with Tyra Banks and America's Next Top Model. The supermodel's competition show brainchild ran from 2003 to 2018, and during its run, it was one of the most popular shows on television. However, there has also been controversy surrounding the series, including allegations that Banks was difficult to work with.
Netflix shared its Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model documentary, featuring Banks, her former ANTM judges, and several contestants who shared harrowing tales of working on the show. It seems that Banks wasn't impressed with the final product, although she participated, and now she's taking the streaming service to court.
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Former ANTM Winner Calls Out Tyra Banks
PEOPLE reports that, according to court documents, Banks is seeking a jury trial and damages related to "manufactured drama and constructed narratives" that painted her in a negative light. Court documents reportedly show that Banks believes the series was "stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed."
"Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America's Next Top Model (ANTM) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show's legacy — its successes and its shortcomings," the lawsuit states. "There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability, and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly."
The show's first season winner, Adrienne Curry, reacted to this news on Instagram. “I read that Tyra Banks is suing Netflix because she didn't like being edited,” she said before laughing. “B*tch, for real girl?... Welcome to the party, pal.” Banks hopes that the jury will set the "appropriate" damages she should receive.