Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over "ANTM" Docuseries

BY Erika Marie
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Feb 25, 2020; New York, NY, USA; Tyra Banks is launching a theme park in California. She shares her thoughts on tech, selfies,
Feb 25, 2020; New York, NY, USA; Tyra Banks is launching a theme park in California. She shares her thoughts on tech, selfies, smizing and the rise of the influencer. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
The "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" series didn't sit well with Tyra Banks, and now she's seeking damages.

There have been plenty of rumors over the years about what really happened behind the scenes with Tyra Banks and America's Next Top Model. The supermodel's competition show brainchild ran from 2003 to 2018, and during its run, it was one of the most popular shows on television. However, there has also been controversy surrounding the series, including allegations that Banks was difficult to work with.

Netflix shared its Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model documentary, featuring Banks, her former ANTM judges, and several contestants who shared harrowing tales of working on the show. It seems that Banks wasn't impressed with the final product, although she participated, and now she's taking the streaming service to court.

Read More: Tyra Banks Praises Nicki Minaj While Dressed As Rapper: "She's Amazing"

Former ANTM Winner Calls Out Tyra Banks

PEOPLE reports that, according to court documents, Banks is seeking a jury trial and damages related to "manufactured drama and constructed narratives" that painted her in a negative light. Court documents reportedly show that Banks believes the series was "stripped of context and reassembled to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed."

"Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America's Next Top Model (ANTM) because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show's legacy — its successes and its shortcomings," the lawsuit states. "There are aspects of the show for which Ms. Banks takes accountability, and she wanted ANTM viewers to hear that from her directly."

The show's first season winner, Adrienne Curry, reacted to this news on Instagram. “I read that Tyra Banks is suing Netflix because she didn't like being edited,” she said before laughing. “B*tch, for real girl?... Welcome to the party, pal.” Banks hopes that the jury will set the "appropriate" damages she should receive.

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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