Time Out - Song by Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream is constantly dropping bangers. This has been true for years at this point, and we always get excited whenever a new song comes out. That was especially true on Friday, as he released "Time Out." The song delivers some retro production that also feels fresh and updated for 2026. Meanwhile, Maxo Kream delivers his signature flow, while feeling at home on this type of production. The references and wordplay are clever, making this a song that you will need to check out.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Time Out
Lately I've been feeling I need time out
Go away to free my brain and clear my mind out
I got some people that I love, they unalived now
Addicted to the Adderall and Vyvanse, Amy Winehouse