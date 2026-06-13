Time Out - Song by Maxo Kream

Maxo Kream has always been a beacon of quality, and that continues to ring true on his energetic new track, "Time Out."

Maxo Kream is constantly dropping bangers. This has been true for years at this point, and we always get excited whenever a new song comes out. That was especially true on Friday, as he released "Time Out." The song delivers some retro production that also feels fresh and updated for 2026. Meanwhile, Maxo Kream delivers his signature flow, while feeling at home on this type of production. The references and wordplay are clever, making this a song that you will need to check out.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!