Weight On My Shoulders - Song by Polo G

Polo G has been looking to make a comeback of sorts, and on Friday, he dropped off the new track, "Weight On My Shoulders."

This weight on my shoulders, I hated being sober One day they all showed up, used to play like they ain't know us Smoke all my pain for some closure, to the grave I'm a soldier Them thangs shot his soul up, that's gang up culture

Polo G is an artist who was on top of the world just five years ago. These days, he is looking to reach those peaks again. In today's day and age, it just takes one song to get back into people's good graces. On Friday, the artist dropped off the track "Weight On My Shoulders," which is almost entirely drumless. It is a sad but uplifting song of sorts, with the artist flexing his melodic muscles. Polo G's music has always been confessional in a way, and that remains true with this project.

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