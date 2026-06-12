Weight On My Shoulders - Song by Polo G

Polo G is an artist who was on top of the world just five years ago. These days, he is looking to reach those peaks again. In today's day and age, it just takes one song to get back into people's good graces. On Friday, the artist dropped off the track "Weight On My Shoulders," which is almost entirely drumless. It is a sad but uplifting song of sorts, with the artist flexing his melodic muscles. Polo G's music has always been confessional in a way, and that remains true with this project.
Release Date: June 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Weight On My Shoulders
This weight on my shoulders, I hated being sober
One day they all showed up, used to play like they ain't know us
Smoke all my pain for some closure, to the grave I'm a soldier
Them thangs shot his soul up, that's gang up culture