Weight On My Shoulders - Song by Polo G

BY Alexander Cole
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Polo G has been looking to make a comeback of sorts, and on Friday, he dropped off the new track, "Weight On My Shoulders."

Polo G is an artist who was on top of the world just five years ago. These days, he is looking to reach those peaks again. In today's day and age, it just takes one song to get back into people's good graces. On Friday, the artist dropped off the track "Weight On My Shoulders," which is almost entirely drumless. It is a sad but uplifting song of sorts, with the artist flexing his melodic muscles. Polo G's music has always been confessional in a way, and that remains true with this project.

Release Date: June 12, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Weight On My Shoulders

This weight on my shoulders, I hated being sober
One day they all showed up, used to play like they ain't know us
Smoke all my pain for some closure, to the grave I'm a soldier
Them thangs shot his soul up, that's gang up culture

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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