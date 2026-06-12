Can't Touch This — Song by Molly Santana

Molly Santana is keeping her momentum alive with another high-energy release. The rising star shares "Can't Touch This," a new single that continues her ascent as one of the most talked-about names in underground rap. Recently, Molly picked up one of the biggest co-signs of her career from Drake and also appeared alongside Future on "Ran To Atlanta." Her fan base has consistently grown since then. With more eyes on her than ever before, "Can't Touch This" feels like another step in what's been a breakout run. She raps in her signature alternative rap style and keeps the ad-libs heavy. The question now is whether she can turn the online buzz into full-blown mainstream success. If this is anything what fans can continue to expect, then it looks like she's in it for the long run.