Cardi B took to X on Tuesday evening where she offered her reaction to the case involving Karmelo Anthony.

"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!" she wrote. It was a strong statement that echoes the sentiments of others who followed the case from beginning to end.

This decision has sparked widespread outrage. Many feel as though the outcome is unfair, especially when you consider how Kyle Rittenhouse and George Zimmerman were acquitted of their charges while using the same defense. Ultimately, the controversial jury concluded that Anthony provoked the altercation, and therefore, self-defense could not be used as a justification.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!