Cardi B Calls Karmelo Anthony's 35-Year Prison Sentence "Disgusting"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Cardi B took to X on Tuesday evening where she offered her reaction to the case involving Karmelo Anthony.

Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murdering fellow high school track athlete, Austin Metcalf, on Tuesday. This was a high-profile case, with Anthony alleging that he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Metcalf at a track meet in 2025.

According to PEOPLE, the jury found Anthony guilty of murder after a three-hour deliberation. Furthermore, Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

This decision has sparked widespread outrage. Many feel as though the outcome is unfair, especially when you consider how Kyle Rittenhouse and George Zimmerman were acquitted of their charges while using the same defense. Ultimately, the controversial jury concluded that Anthony provoked the altercation, and therefore, self-defense could not be used as a justification.

Cardi B was upset with the decision and took to X to voice her displeasure.

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Cardi B On Karmelo Anthony

"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!" she wrote. It was a strong statement that echoes the sentiments of others who followed the case from beginning to end.

Ultimately, Anthony received no leniency in this case, and some feel that the racial makeup of the jury could have played a role in that.

Following Anthony's sentencing, Austin Metcalf's mother, Meghan, addressed the young man, saying, "You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years; you should feel lucky because I've been sentenced to a life without my son."

Metcalf's twin brother Hunter also spoke to Anthony. "Now I want everything taken from you," Hunter Metcalf remarked. "You took everything from me. I wake up every morning and his door is still shut."

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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