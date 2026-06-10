Karmelo Anthony was convicted of murdering fellow high school track athlete, Austin Metcalf, on Tuesday. This was a high-profile case, with Anthony alleging that he was acting in self-defense when he stabbed Metcalf at a track meet in 2025.
According to PEOPLE, the jury found Anthony guilty of murder after a three-hour deliberation. Furthermore, Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
This decision has sparked widespread outrage. Many feel as though the outcome is unfair, especially when you consider how Kyle Rittenhouse and George Zimmerman were acquitted of their charges while using the same defense. Ultimately, the controversial jury concluded that Anthony provoked the altercation, and therefore, self-defense could not be used as a justification.
Cardi B was upset with the decision and took to X to voice her displeasure.
Cardi B On Karmelo Anthony
"Wow! Just freakin wow! DISGUSTING… This is not justice, this is trying to make an example!!!" she wrote. It was a strong statement that echoes the sentiments of others who followed the case from beginning to end.
Ultimately, Anthony received no leniency in this case, and some feel that the racial makeup of the jury could have played a role in that.
Following Anthony's sentencing, Austin Metcalf's mother, Meghan, addressed the young man, saying, "You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years; you should feel lucky because I've been sentenced to a life without my son."
Metcalf's twin brother Hunter also spoke to Anthony. "Now I want everything taken from you," Hunter Metcalf remarked. "You took everything from me. I wake up every morning and his door is still shut."