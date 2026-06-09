Self Titled - Song by Slayr

Slayr is the next big thing coming out of the underground, and his latest track "Self Titled" is further proof of his talents.

So many flows, you can't complain, that is not a problem with me (Let's go) Swag on a thousand, can't be talkin' to me (Ayy, ayy) I heard the money callin', havin' a talk with the brief (Ayy, ayy) You gotta be yourself (Let's go), don't try to be like me

Slayr has become a darling of the underground. His glitchy production and autotuned vocals make for a unique blending of sounds. Ultimately, Slayr has proven to be an artist who wears his inspirations on his sleeve. For instance, he just dropped off a new song called "Self Titled," which features a sample of Playboi Carti 's "Slay3r." There is some real Carti influence in the vocal performance, while the production is interspersed with guitars. Overall, it is a solid track, and further proof of Slayr's impending stardom.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!