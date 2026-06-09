Self Titled - Song by Slayr

Slayr has become a darling of the underground. His glitchy production and autotuned vocals make for a unique blending of sounds. Ultimately, Slayr has proven to be an artist who wears his inspirations on his sleeve. For instance, he just dropped off a new song called "Self Titled," which features a sample of Playboi Carti's "Slay3r." There is some real Carti influence in the vocal performance, while the production is interspersed with guitars. Overall, it is a solid track, and further proof of Slayr's impending stardom.
Release Date: June 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Self-Titled
So many flows, you can't complain, that is not a problem with me (Let's go)
Swag on a thousand, can't be talkin' to me (Ayy, ayy)
I heard the money callin', havin' a talk with the brief (Ayy, ayy)
You gotta be yourself (Let's go), don't try to be like me