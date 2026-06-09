Appreciation - Song by Erick The Architect

Every year, Apple holds a Worldwide Developers Conference, otherwise known as WWDC. This year, Apple wanted to showcase its gratitude towards the developers who make the platform what it is. They did this by commissioning Erick The Architect for a new song called "Appreciation." In this track, we get a catchy performance from the artist, who makes reference to various apps that can be found on the App Store. Ultimately, it is a song that was made specifically for this conference. Some may find it corny, while others may enjoy the wordplay. Whatever the case may be, it is a bit of a novelty, and we can see fans having some mixed reactions.
Release Date: June 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop