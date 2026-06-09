Appreciation - Song by Erick The Architect

Erick The Architect was recently commissioned by Apple to write a song that shows "Appreciation" for the app developers around the world.

Every year, Apple holds a Worldwide Developers Conference, otherwise known as WWDC. This year, Apple wanted to showcase its gratitude towards the developers who make the platform what it is. They did this by commissioning Erick The Architect for a new song called "Appreciation." In this track, we get a catchy performance from the artist, who makes reference to various apps that can be found on the App Store. Ultimately, it is a song that was made specifically for this conference. Some may find it corny, while others may enjoy the wordplay. Whatever the case may be, it is a bit of a novelty, and we can see fans having some mixed reactions.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!