I Heard You Paint Houses - Album by Conway The Machine & DJ Whoo Kid

Conway The Machine and DJ Whoo Kid have teamed up for a bar-heavy 16-track mixtape, "I Heard You Paint Houses."

Conway The Machine remains one of the most capable MCs in the world. He always delivers the bars, and he remains versatile when it comes to beat selection. All of this could be heard on his newest mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid , "I Heard You Paint Houses." There are 16 tracks here, with the artist rapping over some popular beats, including Drake 's "Make Them Pay." This mixtape cannot be found on conventional streaming services. If you want to listen, you can find it over at Laylo.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!