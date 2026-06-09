I Heard You Paint Houses - Album by Conway The Machine & DJ Whoo Kid

Conway The Machine remains one of the most capable MCs in the world. He always delivers the bars, and he remains versatile when it comes to beat selection. All of this could be heard on his newest mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid, "I Heard You Paint Houses." There are 16 tracks here, with the artist rapping over some popular beats, including Drake's "Make Them Pay." This mixtape cannot be found on conventional streaming services. If you want to listen, you can find it over at Laylo.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for I Heard You Paint Houses
- INTRO
- 20 SHOTS
- THIS IS WAY
- WHIPs & CHAINs
- SUPERHERO
- IJDGAF
- TV OFF
- HOUSE SKIT
- LONG KISS
- EMOTIONLESS
- FRANK SKIT
- 702
- CAN'T YOU BE
- FREAKIN
- 1985
- FREE