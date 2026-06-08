True Colors - Song by Mike D

BY Alexander Cole
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true-colors true-colors
Mike D is dropping his new album, "Thank You," in August, but first, he is back with the album's second single, "True Colors."

Mike D of the Beastie Boys is back and is looking to drop his debut solo project. Thank You is set to be released on August 28, and the fans are certainly excited. We have already gotten singles like "Switch Up" and "What We Got." On Monday, the artist delivered yet another single, this time with "True Colors." Much like the other singles, this one possesses elements of rock and hip-hop. Sonically, Mike D takes some interesting detours, and it culminates in a track that sounds inventive.

Release Date: June 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop, Rock

Album: Thank You

Tracklist for Thank You
  1. Switch Up
  2. What We Got
  3. True Colors
  4. That’s Right
  5. Secrets Pt. I
  6. Secrets Pt. II
  7. I Don’t Care
  8. Make It Stop
  9. Crypto
  10. Here We Are
  11. Back To Start
  12. It’s Time
  13. Thank You
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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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