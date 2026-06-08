True Colors - Song by Mike D

Mike D of the Beastie Boys is back and is looking to drop his debut solo project. Thank You is set to be released on August 28, and the fans are certainly excited. We have already gotten singles like "Switch Up" and "What We Got." On Monday, the artist delivered yet another single, this time with "True Colors." Much like the other singles, this one possesses elements of rock and hip-hop. Sonically, Mike D takes some interesting detours, and it culminates in a track that sounds inventive.
Release Date: June 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Rock
Album: Thank You
Tracklist for Thank You
- Switch Up
- What We Got
- True Colors
- That’s Right
- Secrets Pt. I
- Secrets Pt. II
- I Don’t Care
- Make It Stop
- Crypto
- Here We Are
- Back To Start
- It’s Time
- Thank You