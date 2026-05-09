Switch Up - Song by Mike D

Beastie Boys member Mike D has come through with a brand-new track called "Switch Up," and the sound will turn some heads.

A member of the Beastie Boys has not made new music since 2011. That all changed on Friday as Mike D dropped off his debut single, "Switch Up." A lot is going on here sonically. Elements of hip-hop, industrial, alternative rock, and electronic music can be found on this new song. Mike D's iconic vocals adorn the track, and it is clear that he still has some sharp ideas. For some fans, the song might be a bit polarizing. However, the creativity is certainly still there. We imagine Mike D will be dropping some more new music soon, and we are curious to hear what direction he goes in.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!