Switch Up - Song by Mike D

A member of the Beastie Boys has not made new music since 2011. That all changed on Friday as Mike D dropped off his debut single, "Switch Up." A lot is going on here sonically. Elements of hip-hop, industrial, alternative rock, and electronic music can be found on this new song. Mike D's iconic vocals adorn the track, and it is clear that he still has some sharp ideas. For some fans, the song might be a bit polarizing. However, the creativity is certainly still there. We imagine Mike D will be dropping some more new music soon, and we are curious to hear what direction he goes in.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Experimental
Album: N/A