West Coast '96 - Song by KXNG Crooked

KXNG Crooked delivered a sensational song on Friday called "West Coast '96." The track is an ode to the origins of his career, when record labels weren't so sure about the viability of lyricism. He recounts moving out of Long Beach into Los Angeles, where he met the likes of Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Meanwhile, the West Coast production provides a nostalgic quality to the song that is unmistakable. All of this comes together perfectly, and once again, KXNG Crooked shows us that he continues to be a top-tier lyricist and storyteller.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from West Coast '96
I made sure they would nеver win
Eloquent, poetic, intelligence, better with evidence
Heads'll get severed quick, the president's set with malevolence
Veterans didn't wanna rap with me, that shit was evident