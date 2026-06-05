West Coast '96 - Song by KXNG Crooked

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-06-05 105213 Screenshot 2026-06-05 105213
KXNG Crooked's latest song "West Coast '96" is a phenomenal bit of storytelling in which he gives us the tale of how he started his career.

KXNG Crooked delivered a sensational song on Friday called "West Coast '96." The track is an ode to the origins of his career, when record labels weren't so sure about the viability of lyricism. He recounts moving out of Long Beach into Los Angeles, where he met the likes of Snoop Dogg and 2Pac. Meanwhile, the West Coast production provides a nostalgic quality to the song that is unmistakable. All of this comes together perfectly, and once again, KXNG Crooked shows us that he continues to be a top-tier lyricist and storyteller.

Release Date: June 5, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from West Coast '96

I made sure they would nеver win
Eloquent, poetic, intelligence, better with evidence
Heads'll get severed quick, the president's set with malevolence
Veterans didn't wanna rap with me, that shit was evident

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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