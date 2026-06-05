West Coast '96 - Song by KXNG Crooked

KXNG Crooked's latest song "West Coast '96" is a phenomenal bit of storytelling in which he gives us the tale of how he started his career.

KXNG Crooked delivered a sensational song on Friday called "West Coast '96." The track is an ode to the origins of his career, when record labels weren't so sure about the viability of lyricism. He recounts moving out of Long Beach into Los Angeles, where he met the likes of Snoop Dogg and 2Pac . Meanwhile, the West Coast production provides a nostalgic quality to the song that is unmistakable. All of this comes together perfectly, and once again, KXNG Crooked shows us that he continues to be a top-tier lyricist and storyteller.

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