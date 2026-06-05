Bad Bitch - Song by Rob49 & Skillibeng

Rob49 and Skillibeng have teamed up for a rap and dancehall fusion on "Bad Bitch," which could be a song of the summer contender.

Rob49 has a knack for cranking out some viral hits. He doesn't mind diving into other genres, and that is exactly what he did on "Bad Bitch" with Skillibeng. Skillibeng is an artist who is known for his dancehall smashes, and this is another one. In fact, Skillibeng dominates the song. His performance is catchy, and there are vocal flourishes that will remain stuck in your head. As for Rob49, he provides a valiant effort as he looks to operate within a different genre. It's a dope Summer track, and we will be running it back today.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!