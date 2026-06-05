Bad Bitch - Song by Rob49 & Skillibeng

Rob49 has a knack for cranking out some viral hits. He doesn't mind diving into other genres, and that is exactly what he did on "Bad Bitch" with Skillibeng. Skillibeng is an artist who is known for his dancehall smashes, and this is another one. In fact, Skillibeng dominates the song. His performance is catchy, and there are vocal flourishes that will remain stuck in your head. As for Rob49, he provides a valiant effort as he looks to operate within a different genre. It's a dope Summer track, and we will be running it back today.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Dancehall
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Bad Bitch
She not easy forget, yeah
Tight pussy gal, she not easy forget
My type of gals, I'ma leave in a Lyft
Bad lil' one, yeah, please no forget
Gal, please no forget, gal, please no forget