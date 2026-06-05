The Feeling - Song by Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is an artist who always seems to deliver. Just a few years ago, he had a major viral hit that allowed him to reach new heights of stardom. Now, Lacy is looking to drop a new album called Oh Yeah? next month. In the midst of this, he is seeking to promote his new album, with the new single "The Feeling." It is a song with various genres going on. From R&B to some Indie Rock motifs, this is a track that showcases just how catchy Lacy's songwriting is. The hook of the track will stay stuck in your head, and it reminds us of some of the pop songs of the early 90s. Ultimately, this is a fantastic return to form for the artist.
Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: R&B, Pop, Indie Rock
Album: Oh Yeah?
Quotable Lyrics from The Feeling
Something's burning, I smell fire
The devil's working hard to keep me alone, mm
I know we're down to the wire
Oh, I can’t be without you
I often wonder where your head is, so confused