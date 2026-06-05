Drop The Lo - Song By Bryson Tiller

BY Tallie Spencer
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Listeners are in for a treat.

"Drop The Lo" finds Tiller back in familiar territory. The record centers on romance, exclusivity, and obsession, with Bryson delivering the smooth melodies and conversational songwriting that made projects like TRAPSOUL and ANNIVERSARY fan favorites. The phrase "drop the lo" refers to sharing a location. While Tiller has experimented with different sounds throughout his career, the new single appears to lean heavily into what fans already come to know and love. In fact, listeners have been asking for more music since the release of Solace & The Vices, and "Drop The Lo" looks positioned to become a strong addition to his catalog.

Release Date: June 5, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, when it's time to leave, you not tryna go
Yeah, I'm making you mine, I can't let you go
I had plans to makе you mine, I can't let you go

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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