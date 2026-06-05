Drop The Lo - Song By Bryson Tiller

"Drop The Lo" finds Tiller back in familiar territory. The record centers on romance, exclusivity, and obsession, with Bryson delivering the smooth melodies and conversational songwriting that made projects like TRAPSOUL and ANNIVERSARY fan favorites. The phrase "drop the lo" refers to sharing a location. While Tiller has experimented with different sounds throughout his career, the new single appears to lean heavily into what fans already come to know and love. In fact, listeners have been asking for more music since the release of Solace & The Vices, and "Drop The Lo" looks positioned to become a strong addition to his catalog.