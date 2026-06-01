Russell Wilson Retires From The NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. Returns To The New York Giants

If you are a New York Giants fan, the last decade or so has not been particularly fun. While the team did win two Super Bowls with Eli Manning, those days are long gone. Instead, the team has mostly known incompetence and a bit of misery.

When the Giants brought in Russell Wilson, it was expected that the team would be able to turn things around. In the end, Wilson was not good enough, and the team had to play Jaxson Dart instead.

Now, Dart is out here supporting President Donald Trump and dividing the locker room in the process. As for Wilson, he has seen the writing on the wall, and has decided that the best course of action is to peace out of the sport entirely.

Big Day For The New York Giants

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According to Adam Schefter, Wilson has officially retired from the National Football League and has signed on to become an analyst for CBS. He will be part of their Sunday broadcasts and will be a welcome addition to that team.

On the same day, the New York Giants announced that they would be bringing back wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. While OBJ might be in the twilight of his career, this is still an exciting prospect. Now, the star gets to go to the team that made him famous over a decade ago.

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