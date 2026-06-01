Russell Wilson Retires From The NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. Returns To The New York Giants

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to a teammate before Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) can
New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to a teammate before Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) can get to him, Sunday, September 21, 2025.
The New York Giants are going into this NFL season as a bit of a laughing stock, and now, they have two major announcements.

If you are a New York Giants fan, the last decade or so has not been particularly fun. While the team did win two Super Bowls with Eli Manning, those days are long gone. Instead, the team has mostly known incompetence and a bit of misery.

When the Giants brought in Russell Wilson, it was expected that the team would be able to turn things around. In the end, Wilson was not good enough, and the team had to play Jaxson Dart instead.

Now, Dart is out here supporting President Donald Trump and dividing the locker room in the process. As for Wilson, he has seen the writing on the wall, and has decided that the best course of action is to peace out of the sport entirely.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Big Day For The New York Giants
Screenshot 2026-06-01 140625
Image via X

According to Adam Schefter, Wilson has officially retired from the National Football League and has signed on to become an analyst for CBS. He will be part of their Sunday broadcasts and will be a welcome addition to that team.

On the same day, the New York Giants announced that they would be bringing back wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. While OBJ might be in the twilight of his career, this is still an exciting prospect. Now, the star gets to go to the team that made him famous over a decade ago.

Screenshot 2026-06-01 140632
Image via X

Whether or not the Giants are any good this season remains to be seen. Quite frankly, it is much likelier that the team is going to be bad. The NFC East is going to be competitive, and the Giants arguably have the worst roster of any of their competitors.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Sports Dez Bryant Posts Workout Video With Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr.
Comments 0