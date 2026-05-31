Payback - Song by KOTA The Friend

KOTA The Friend is an artist who has been extremely consistent when it comes to putting out dope music. Case in point, this past week, the artist delivered a new song called "Payback." The track features an instrumental that contains elements of indie rock and jazz. Meanwhile, the artist goes back and forth between singing and rapping. It all comes together beautifully in a sweet song that has a phenomenal sound to it. If you want to listen to something uplifting today, give this a go.
Release Date: May 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A