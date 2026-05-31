Payback - Song by KOTA The Friend

Kota The Friend has just come through with beautiful new track, "Payback," which contains jazzy passages and uplifting vocals.

KOTA The Friend is an artist who has been extremely consistent when it comes to putting out dope music. Case in point, this past week, the artist delivered a new song called "Payback." The track features an instrumental that contains elements of indie rock and jazz. Meanwhile, the artist goes back and forth between singing and rapping. It all comes together beautifully in a sweet song that has a phenomenal sound to it. If you want to listen to something uplifting today, give this a go.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!