Kneecap is an Irish hip-hop group that has been garnering headlines across the world for its staunch political stances. They have put their careers on the line for what's right, and this has resonated with the fans. A couple of weeks back, the group put out its Deluxe album, FENIAN. On this project is a remix of the track "Smugglers & Scholars," this time with Killer Mike. The song contains some futuristic production, which is then matched up with some fast flows and wordplay with lyrics that are very clearly politically charged. From there, Killer Mike comes in with a solid performance, which shows how the MC's still got it.
Release Date: May 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Fenian (Deluxe)
Quotable Lyrics from Smugglers & Scholars
Smugglers and scholars
Getting guns with Amеrican dollars
Did it before do it again no bother
Don't need your hеlp with internal matters