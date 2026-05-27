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Songs
Smugglers & Scholars - Song by Kneecap featuring Killer Mike
Kneecap have teamed up with Killer Mike for a remix of their song "Smugglers & Scholars," off their new "Fenian" Deluxe.
By
Alexander Cole
May 27, 2026