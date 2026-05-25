Still Dead - Song by Rich Homie Quan

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Still Dead Still Dead
Rich Homie Quan's team has put out a posthumous, which is currently receiving quite a bit of criticism on social media.

There has always been a debate about posthumous releases and their merits. Whether or not these songs and albums are truly ethical, or if they are completely disrespectful to the artist. This debate started back up again last week as an AI video of Rich Homie Quan made the rounds on social media. Overall, this was a video for the new song "Still Dead," which dropped on Friday. Ultimately, the song stays true to Rich Homie Quan's sound. However, the use of AI in the video has led to questions about whether or not the song is AI as well. Some feel as though this is completely disrespectful to the artist and his legacy. The AI debate has become fervent in the music industry, and this latest release only exacerbates the issue.

Release Date: May 22, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert Music Rich Homie Quan’s Team Faces Backlash Over AI-Generated Music Video
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California Music Chris Brown's Use Of AI Sparks Intense Debate On Social Media
Comments 0