Still Dead - Song by Rich Homie Quan

There has always been a debate about posthumous releases and their merits. Whether or not these songs and albums are truly ethical, or if they are completely disrespectful to the artist. This debate started back up again last week as an AI video of Rich Homie Quan made the rounds on social media. Overall, this was a video for the new song "Still Dead," which dropped on Friday. Ultimately, the song stays true to Rich Homie Quan's sound. However, the use of AI in the video has led to questions about whether or not the song is AI as well. Some feel as though this is completely disrespectful to the artist and his legacy. The AI debate has become fervent in the music industry, and this latest release only exacerbates the issue.