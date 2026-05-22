Hip Hop Icon Rob Base Passes Away At 59

It's a sad day for Hip Hop, as news has been shared that one of our icons, the legendary Rob Base, has died. Known as one of Hip Hop's foundational voices, it was announced today (May 22) that the Harlem-born rapper, best known as one half of the legendary duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, succumbed to cancer. Born Robert Ginyard, Rob Base reportedly died peacefully surrounded by family after a private battle. He was 59 years old. Further, news of his death arrived just days after he celebrated his birthday on May 18. It prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and artists who grew up on the group’s era-defining sound.
The Loss Of A Legend
Alongside DJ E-Z Rock, who died in 2014, Rob Base helped reshape late-1980s Hip Hop with the release of “It Takes Two.” It was a record that became one of the genre’s most recognizable crossover hits. Additionally, "Joy and Pain" has also become a legendary Hip Hop party and club classic. "It Takes Two" was built around an infectious James Brown-inspired energy and Lyn Collins' sample work. The song moved between block parties, radio stations, clubs, movies, commercials, and generations.
Moreover, the duo’s success helped push Rap music further into the mainstream during a period when Hip Hop was still fighting for industry legitimacy. Decades later, “It Takes Two” remains part of the culture’s DNA, being sampled, referenced, and hailed as one of the records that permanently altered the sound and commercial reach of Hip Hop.
This is a major for Hip Hop. We celebrate Rob Base's legacy by running back his entire catalog. Check out some of his hits above and below.