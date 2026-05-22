Hip Hop Icon Rob Base Passes Away At 59

Sadly, Hip Hop has lost one of its pioneers, as it's reported that Rob Base has died after a private cancer battle.

It's a sad day for Hip Hop, as news has been shared that one of our icons, the legendary Rob Base, has died. Known as one of Hip Hop's foundational voices, it was announced today (May 22) that the Harlem-born rapper, best known as one half of the legendary duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, succumbed to cancer. Born Robert Ginyard, Rob Base reportedly died peacefully surrounded by family after a private battle. He was 59 years old. Further, news of his death arrived just days after he celebrated his birthday on May 18. It prompted an outpouring of grief from fans and artists who grew up on the group’s era-defining sound.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.