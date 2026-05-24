How I'm Livin – Song by Rob49

Rob49's "How I'm Livin" is his latest single following a slew of new songs, collaborations, and remixes in 2026.

Rob49 has been making noise out of New Orleans for years now, and all the extra attention hasn't dampened his penchant for cold and calculated bangers. "How I'm Livin" is his newest single, on which he flows relentlessly and takes over an otherwise minimal instrumental. That minimalism works very well, though. The stark, crisp, and dry percussive patterns flutters over light keys, solid bass, and some other embellishments here and there. It's an overall icy experience that packs a strong punch in just under two minutes, but the menace doesn't overwhelm "How I'm Livin" either. Rob49 is the star of his own show on most of his material, and we're excited to hear what's next.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.