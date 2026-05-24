How I'm Livin – Song by Rob49

Rob49 has been making noise out of New Orleans for years now, and all the extra attention hasn't dampened his penchant for cold and calculated bangers. "How I'm Livin" is his newest single, on which he flows relentlessly and takes over an otherwise minimal instrumental. That minimalism works very well, though. The stark, crisp, and dry percussive patterns flutters over light keys, solid bass, and some other embellishments here and there. It's an overall icy experience that packs a strong punch in just under two minutes, but the menace doesn't overwhelm "How I'm Livin" either. Rob49 is the star of his own show on most of his material, and we're excited to hear what's next.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from How I'm Livin
Popping pills, doing drills, carrying gats concealed,
Out the Ville, this s**t get real, my f***ing diamonds clear,
N***a favorite rappers 360 deals, Big 4ski up ten mil',
Dude a rapper, don't think he is 'cause his paperwork concealed