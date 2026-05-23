GET + OUT + MY + WAY – Song by $NOT

$NOT's "GET + OUT + MY + WAY" sees him link up with producer splurcetti for a woozy and intoxicating new record.

$NOT ranges from aggressive trap to more woozy plugg and cloud rap styles, and he's leaning more into the latter on the new single "GET + OUT + MY + WAY." It's a slow burner with ascending and descending synth bubbles, a light synth wailing away in the background, and more atmospheric and psychedelic pads and effects. $NOT comes through with a persistent but intoxicating flow, employing a more deadpan and brooding vocal delivery to add a bit of menace. He continues to show why he can hop around different emotional moods with ease. Hopefully the next release continues the balance and turns the energy up to 11 to complement "GET + OUT + MY + WAY."

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.