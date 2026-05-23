GET + OUT + MY + WAY – Song by $NOT

$NOT ranges from aggressive trap to more woozy plugg and cloud rap styles, and he's leaning more into the latter on the new single "GET + OUT + MY + WAY." It's a slow burner with ascending and descending synth bubbles, a light synth wailing away in the background, and more atmospheric and psychedelic pads and effects. $NOT comes through with a persistent but intoxicating flow, employing a more deadpan and brooding vocal delivery to add a bit of menace. He continues to show why he can hop around different emotional moods with ease. Hopefully the next release continues the balance and turns the energy up to 11 to complement "GET + OUT + MY + WAY."
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from GET + OUT + MY + WAY
These n***as is lame, they gon' steal that lane,
I'ma die on the hill with all of my demons,
Fifty racks in my bag, going to spend it all day,
We don't give a f**k about no season