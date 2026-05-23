24 Hours – Song by Stormzy & Odeal

Stormzy is getting into his Afrobeats bag with the new single "24 Hours" with Odeal, and it's a perfect track to enjoy in the upcoming summer season. An earthy and dry percussive pattern keeps bubbling synths, soaring vocals, and grounding chords in check. There are also some beautiful melodies on here, whereas the London-based rapper gets into his trademark rap flows to give the track some more oomph. It doesn't change much throughout its runtime. But by the time Odeal comes back for the chorus, it's a pretty cathartic and sweet moment. Hopefully these two link up more in the future, as this first-time collab shows off a lot of chemistry.
Release Date: May 22, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Afrobeats
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 24 Hours
Alright, look,
Push back, girl, you got to resist,
Your ex had you locked up for the summer,
Had your girls in the group chat saying, "Free sis,"
Broke out, now he's going to be pissed