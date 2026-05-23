24 Hours – Song by Stormzy & Odeal

"24 Hours" by Stormzy and Odeal sees both U.K. artists linking up for the first time, and the results are charming.

Alright, look, Push back, girl, you got to resist, Your ex had you locked up for the summer, Had your girls in the group chat saying, "Free sis," Broke out, now he's going to be pissed

Stormzy is getting into his Afrobeats bag with the new single "24 Hours" with Odeal, and it's a perfect track to enjoy in the upcoming summer season. An earthy and dry percussive pattern keeps bubbling synths, soaring vocals, and grounding chords in check. There are also some beautiful melodies on here, whereas the London-based rapper gets into his trademark rap flows to give the track some more oomph. It doesn't change much throughout its runtime. But by the time Odeal comes back for the chorus, it's a pretty cathartic and sweet moment. Hopefully these two link up more in the future, as this first-time collab shows off a lot of chemistry.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.