Body – Song by Sherrionn

Sherrionn is getting ready to drop her Honey Trap project, and "Body" is the R&B single leading the charge for Young Chop's newest signee. The Chicago singer and songwriter gets intimate and sultry on this new release, but don't let her pleasing hushed vocals fool you. She goes ballistic flow-wise at one point of this song, which mostly depends on a vocal sample, sparse keys and chords, a slow-burning percussive pattern, and a slew of catchy melodies and refrains. It really amps up the atmosphere, and some background vocals help to flesh the cut out and keep its runtime fresh. Sherrionn is rising fast, and we're looking forward to the vibes she will create on Honey Trap soon.
Release Date: May 19, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: Honey Trap
Quotable Lyrics from Body
If you ain't know, now you know now,
Talking temptation, Motown,
We can make it easy, easy, breezy,
Every time you see me, legs 'round your neck, I'm your necklace