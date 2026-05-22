Body – Song by Sherrionn

"Body" is the latest single by Sherrionn, the singer and songwriter from Chicago who is the newest signee to Young Chop's Chop Squad Records.

Sherrionn is getting ready to drop her Honey Trap project, and "Body" is the R&B single leading the charge for Young Chop 's newest signee. The Chicago singer and songwriter gets intimate and sultry on this new release, but don't let her pleasing hushed vocals fool you. She goes ballistic flow-wise at one point of this song, which mostly depends on a vocal sample, sparse keys and chords, a slow-burning percussive pattern, and a slew of catchy melodies and refrains. It really amps up the atmosphere, and some background vocals help to flesh the cut out and keep its runtime fresh. Sherrionn is rising fast, and we're looking forward to the vibes she will create on Honey Trap soon.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.