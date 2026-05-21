UP & AWAY! – Song by Stoic, Kaicrewsade & Mick Jenkins

New York City producer Stoic teamed up with Chicago's Kaicrewsade and Mick Jenkins for their new single "UP & AWAY!"

If you're looking for some jazzy hip-hop to brighten your day, look no further than the new single from NYC producer Stoic and Chicago MC's Kaicrewsade and Mick Jenkins . "UP & AWAY!" is what its title suggests. A gorgeous saxophone loop lifts the track up with light pianos, and a crisp drum beat locks the track into consistent upward mobility. Kai and Mick do great on here with a compelling contrast of energy and confident but still charismatic lyrics. A simple but infectious chorus keeps the track in the sky towards the end, and "UP & AWAY!" goes down as a very smooth cut.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.