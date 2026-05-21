UP & AWAY! – Song by Stoic, Kaicrewsade & Mick Jenkins

If you're looking for some jazzy hip-hop to brighten your day, look no further than the new single from NYC producer Stoic and Chicago MC's Kaicrewsade and Mick Jenkins. "UP & AWAY!" is what its title suggests. A gorgeous saxophone loop lifts the track up with light pianos, and a crisp drum beat locks the track into consistent upward mobility. Kai and Mick do great on here with a compelling contrast of energy and confident but still charismatic lyrics. A simple but infectious chorus keeps the track in the sky towards the end, and "UP & AWAY!" goes down as a very smooth cut.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from UP & AWAY!
Been high for 42 days,
Jack Robins', 42 base,
I was up in Brooklyn today,
Spike Lee, cancelled game