off that! – Song by OsamaSon

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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off that OsamaSon off that OsamaSon
OsamaSon comes through with a lot of energy on "off that!" and a wild beat to go along with it, and it makes for a pretty exciting cut.

OsamaSon has quickly become one of the leading voices in rage right now after his albums psykotic and Jump Out became immediate fan favorites. "off that!" keeps that energy up as a loose single, diving even further into these aggressive, distorted, but still bright sounds. The beat pairs trap-style drums with an array of buzzing synth leads that wail, croon, and cycle in a pretty hypnotic way. OsamaSon makes it work with his energetic delivery, hitting a high vocal register in between malleable and simple flows. If you're not already a fan of the rage sound, this one might not be for you. But for big OsamaSon fans and listeners looking for fun and shimmery rage, "off that!" might be one of their favorite releases of the week.

Release Date: May 20, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from off that!

Lil' b***h, I had enough of you,
Off my Xans 'cause I don't got nothing to do,
My team filled up with them guns in the back,
P***ies not on s**t, them p***ies went out bad

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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