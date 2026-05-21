off that! – Song by OsamaSon

OsamaSon has quickly become one of the leading voices in rage right now after his albums psykotic and Jump Out became immediate fan favorites. "off that!" keeps that energy up as a loose single, diving even further into these aggressive, distorted, but still bright sounds. The beat pairs trap-style drums with an array of buzzing synth leads that wail, croon, and cycle in a pretty hypnotic way. OsamaSon makes it work with his energetic delivery, hitting a high vocal register in between malleable and simple flows. If you're not already a fan of the rage sound, this one might not be for you. But for big OsamaSon fans and listeners looking for fun and shimmery rage, "off that!" might be one of their favorite releases of the week.