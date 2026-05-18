Franchise Boy – Song by Hit-Boy

"Franchise Boy" by Hit-Boy sadly isn't available on streaming services, but hopefully he will have even more heat for fans soon.

Hit-Boy got into his bouncy and clubby bag for his new single "Franchise Boy," which he dropped as a YouTube exclusive. The track makes the most out of a watery and simple soul sample, along with an homage to "White Tee" by Dem Franchise Boyz. Hit flows comfortably and with focused precision on the cut, going over brag-heavy declarations of his status and luxurious descriptions of his lifestyle. There are some Jersey club elements here mixed with Miami bass adjacency, and it makes for a very fun loosie. "Franchise Boy" is hopefully just a taste of great music Hit-Boy has on the way.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.