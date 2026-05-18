Franchise Boy – Song by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy got into his bouncy and clubby bag for his new single "Franchise Boy," which he dropped as a YouTube exclusive. The track makes the most out of a watery and simple soul sample, along with an homage to "White Tee" by Dem Franchise Boyz. Hit flows comfortably and with focused precision on the cut, going over brag-heavy declarations of his status and luxurious descriptions of his lifestyle. There are some Jersey club elements here mixed with Miami bass adjacency, and it makes for a very fun loosie. "Franchise Boy" is hopefully just a taste of great music Hit-Boy has on the way.
Release Date: Monday, May 18
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Franchise Boy
N***as had said it was love,
But it wasn't love, I'm really above
The s**t you be talking, I'm floating and walking
In Margiela runners, you won't see them often