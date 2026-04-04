Not My Loc - Song by Dough The Freshkid

BY Tallie Spencer
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The rapper gets introspective on his new track.

Dough the Freshkid gets personal on his latest single “Not My Loc,” a reflective record centered around fake friendships, betrayal, and feeling overlooked by people closest to him. The Gary, Indiana-born artist, who later built his career throughout Los Angeles’ Crenshaw district, uses the track to vent frustrations about not receiving the loyalty, love, and respect he feels he’s earned. “Not My Loc” captures the disappointment that comes from realizing certain people around you were never truly solid. Dough balances pain and confidence throughout the song, making it feel both vulnerable and confrontational at the same time.

Release Date: March 31, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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