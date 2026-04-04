Not My Loc - Song by Dough The Freshkid

Dough the Freshkid gets personal on his latest single “Not My Loc,” a reflective record centered around fake friendships, betrayal, and feeling overlooked by people closest to him. The Gary, Indiana-born artist, who later built his career throughout Los Angeles’ Crenshaw district, uses the track to vent frustrations about not receiving the loyalty, love, and respect he feels he’s earned. “Not My Loc” captures the disappointment that comes from realizing certain people around you were never truly solid. Dough balances pain and confidence throughout the song, making it feel both vulnerable and confrontational at the same time.