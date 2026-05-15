Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge - Album by Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu has returned with his new album "Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge," which is packed with political messaging.

Genesis Owusu is an artist who has done some phenomenal work over the years. His albums are always beloved by his fans and critics alike. The artist is constantly pushing his music further, and that is certainly true on Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge. With this project, Owusu delves into political commentary. From the production to the flows to the lyrics, it is clear that the artist has a lot to say with this project. It's art with a purpose, and that is something listeners should appreciate, especially in the current political climate.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!