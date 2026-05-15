Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge - Album by Genesis Owusu

Genesis Owusu is an artist who has done some phenomenal work over the years. His albums are always beloved by his fans and critics alike. The artist is constantly pushing his music further, and that is certainly true on Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge. With this project, Owusu delves into political commentary. From the production to the flows to the lyrics, it is clear that the artist has a lot to say with this project. It's art with a purpose, and that is something listeners should appreciate, especially in the current political climate.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Redstar Wu & The Worldwide Scourge
- Pirate Radio
- Stampede
- Hellstar ft. Duckwrth
- Falling Both Ways ft. Ladyhawke
- The Worldwide Scourge
- Blessed Are The Meek
- Life Keeps Going
- Most ormal American Voter:
- Death Cult Zombie
- Situations
- 4Life
- Runnin Outta Time
- Big Dog
- One4All