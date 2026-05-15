Get Rich Or Die Sippin' - Album by Lil Shine

21-year-old artist Lil Shine certainly has a unique sound, and his new album "Get Rich Or Die Sippin'" will elicit strong reactions.

21-year-old artist Lil Shine has just dropped off his new album Get Rich Or Die Sippin'. As you can imagine from an album with this kind of title, there are plenty of drug references to go around. Overall, Shine is known for his heavily autotuned sound, which has an ethereal quality when paired with spacy production. This new project comes with 15 fresh songs, and there are even features from underground mainstays like Kankan and Summrs. Overall, it is a unique project, but it could prove to be too inaccessible for those looking for traditional hip-hop.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!