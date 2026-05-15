Get Rich Or Die Sippin' - Album by Lil Shine

21-year-old artist Lil Shine has just dropped off his new album Get Rich Or Die Sippin'. As you can imagine from an album with this kind of title, there are plenty of drug references to go around. Overall, Shine is known for his heavily autotuned sound, which has an ethereal quality when paired with spacy production. This new project comes with 15 fresh songs, and there are even features from underground mainstays like Kankan and Summrs. Overall, it is a unique project, but it could prove to be too inaccessible for those looking for traditional hip-hop.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Get Rich or Die Sippin'
- Nobody
- Way2Up
- Got Down
- Dam, Dam
- Like What?
- Still Sippin' ft. Summrs
- Forever
- I Can't Go 4 Dat
- So High
- Just Me N' My Cup
- You + Me
- Aye Malice Where The Bass @
- Jump Back In
- Loud!
- All Love
- Red Dot ft. Kankan
- Five Star
- Finally (The End)