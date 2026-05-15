Bike Back - Song by Russ Millions

Russ Millions continues to be consistent, and that is exactly what he was with his latest song, "Bike Back."

Russ Millions is a UK artist who has never shied away from blending sounds and doing his own thing. On the new song "Bike Back," that is exactly what he did. With this track, the artist delivers some exciting and energetic flows over top of some fun production. You can always tell when an artist is enjoying the music that they are making. This can certainly be said of the new Russ Millions track. Hopefully, we will continue to hear more music from him in the near future. In the meantime, check out the new track, down below.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!