Bike Back - Song by Russ Millions

Russ Millions is a UK artist who has never shied away from blending sounds and doing his own thing. On the new song "Bike Back," that is exactly what he did. With this track, the artist delivers some exciting and energetic flows over top of some fun production. You can always tell when an artist is enjoying the music that they are making. This can certainly be said of the new Russ Millions track. Hopefully, we will continue to hear more music from him in the near future. In the meantime, check out the new track, down below.
Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: British Hip-Hop
Album: N/A