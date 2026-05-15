BELOVED: Act II – Album by Giveon

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 10.27.30 PM Screenshot 2026-05-14 at 10.27.30 PM
Giveon expands BELOVED with BELOVED (Act II), featuring five new songs.

Giveon expands his 2025 album BELOVED with the release of BELOVED: Act II, a deluxe edition featuring five new tracks. While Giveon is best known for his deep vocals and emotionally heavy ballads, the new additions show a slightly more upbeat and versatile side of the singer. The standout early favorite is “Jezebel,” which leans into a more energetic, almost pop-inspired sound while still keeping Giveon’s signature smooth delivery intact. The track feels like one of the project’s most accessible records and could easily become a breakout hit with the right push behind it. The deluxe also continues the strong chemistry Giveon has built with collaborators throughout the BELOVED era, with each feature blending naturally into the project’s warm and cinematic R&B sound. He recruits Kehlani for "SAVE SOME FOR ME," Leon Thomas for "FOOL ME ONCE," Sasha Keable for "REPLICA," and Teddy Swims for "KEEPER."

Release Date: May 15, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: BELOVED: Act II

Tracklist For BELOVED: Act II
  1. JEZEBEL
  2. SAVE SOME FOR ME feat. Kehlani
  3. FOOL ME ONCE feat. Leon Thomas
  4. REPLICA feat. Sasha Keable
  5. KEEPER feat. Teddy Swims
  6. MUD
  7. RATHER BE
  8. TWENTIES
  9. STRANGERS
  10. NUMB
  11. I CAN TELL
  12. DIAMONDS FOR YOUR PAIN
  13. KEEPER
  14. SIX:THIRTY
  15. BACKUP PLAN
  16. BLEEDING
  17. DON’T LEAVE
  18. AVALANCHE
  19. GOOD BAD UGLY
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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