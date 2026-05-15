BELOVED: Act II – Album by Giveon

Giveon expands his 2025 album BELOVED with the release of BELOVED: Act II, a deluxe edition featuring five new tracks. While Giveon is best known for his deep vocals and emotionally heavy ballads, the new additions show a slightly more upbeat and versatile side of the singer. The standout early favorite is “Jezebel,” which leans into a more energetic, almost pop-inspired sound while still keeping Giveon’s signature smooth delivery intact. The track feels like one of the project’s most accessible records and could easily become a breakout hit with the right push behind it. The deluxe also continues the strong chemistry Giveon has built with collaborators throughout the BELOVED era, with each feature blending naturally into the project’s warm and cinematic R&B sound. He recruits Kehlani for "SAVE SOME FOR ME," Leon Thomas for "FOOL ME ONCE," Sasha Keable for "REPLICA," and Teddy Swims for "KEEPER."