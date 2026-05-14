Stephen A. Smith Advocates For Shannon Sharpe To Return To ESPN

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys
Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest names in sports talk television, and he has a ton of pull when it comes to ESPN.

Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest names in the sports television world, and with that comes a whole lot of power. While he may not make all of the decisions at ESPN, his influence certainly speaks volumes. If he wants something to happen, he can make it happen with some phone calls. Unfortunately, for him, there are just certain things he can't control.

For instance, about a year ago, Shannon Sharpe was ousted from ESPN. Following rape allegations and a subsequent lawsuit, ESPN felt as though it needed to let him go. Since that time, Sharpe has continued to host Club Shay Shay and Nightcap.

However, during an episode of Out The Mud, Stephen A. Smith made it clear that he would love to have Shannon Sharpe back on the team.

“I’m always going to want him back. The company knows I want him back,” Smith said. “If we can get him back, I want him back. I ain’t apologizing for that to nobody.”

Read More: Tony Yayo Just Confirmed The Return Of G-Unit x Reebok Sneakers

Stephen A. Smith Wants Shannon Sharpe Back

Smith then eventually went on to say that while he has made his stance clear, he does not hold all of the power in this situation. Instead, it is his bosses who get to decide who works at the network.

“I’m the executive producer, but I’m not an executive VP of the company,” Smith explained. “I have bosses to answer to. They have to make that decision.”

Smith's revolving door of co-hosts has been under scrutiny as of late. Mostly due to the recent reunion between him and Skip Bayless. This turned out to be a massive ratings hit, and the fans have been hoping for Smith to reconnect with Bayless permanently.

If that can't happen, then the fans would also love to see Sharpe get another chance. After all, he is a knowledgeable and compelling personality who knows how to make good TV.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake Sounds Like "The Biggest Sore Loser” On “1 AM In Albany”

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala Sports Stephen A. Smith Says He'd Support Shannon Sharpe Joining "First Take"
skip-bayless-should-retire TV It's Time For Skip Bayless To Swallow His Pride And Retire
2016 IAVA Heroes Gala Sports Skip Bayless Receives Sobering Update From ESPN
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9 TV Stephen A. Smith Slams Reports "Confirming" Shannon Sharpe Joining "First Take"
Comments 1