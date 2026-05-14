Stephen A. Smith is one of the biggest names in the sports television world, and with that comes a whole lot of power. While he may not make all of the decisions at ESPN, his influence certainly speaks volumes. If he wants something to happen, he can make it happen with some phone calls. Unfortunately, for him, there are just certain things he can't control.

For instance, about a year ago, Shannon Sharpe was ousted from ESPN. Following rape allegations and a subsequent lawsuit, ESPN felt as though it needed to let him go. Since that time, Sharpe has continued to host Club Shay Shay and Nightcap.

However, during an episode of Out The Mud, Stephen A. Smith made it clear that he would love to have Shannon Sharpe back on the team.

“I’m always going to want him back. The company knows I want him back,” Smith said. “If we can get him back, I want him back. I ain’t apologizing for that to nobody.”

Stephen A. Smith Wants Shannon Sharpe Back

Smith then eventually went on to say that while he has made his stance clear, he does not hold all of the power in this situation. Instead, it is his bosses who get to decide who works at the network.

“I’m the executive producer, but I’m not an executive VP of the company,” Smith explained. “I have bosses to answer to. They have to make that decision.”

Smith's revolving door of co-hosts has been under scrutiny as of late. Mostly due to the recent reunion between him and Skip Bayless. This turned out to be a massive ratings hit, and the fans have been hoping for Smith to reconnect with Bayless permanently.