Shyne Recalls Eating Dinner With Drake After Calling Him "Corny"

BY Alexander Cole
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Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Once upon a time, Shyne felt as though Drake was just a corny artist from Canada, but now, he has seen the light.

Shyne didn't always hold the highest opinion of Drake. Back in the day, he did like many of his older contemporaries did. He referred to Drake as "corny." He dismissed him as an actor and wasn't so sure he could hold his own with rap's biggest legends.

In some scathing comments to MTV News, Shyne made his case against Drizzy. It was a cold thing to say, but at the time, this was simply the narrative.

"These dudes couldn't exist in the Raekwon, Ghostface era," Shyne said. "If Big and 'em was around and 'Pac, c'mon man, they'd have these dudes for lunch. That's my problem with this culture, you can say anything you want, you can promote anything you want and nobody's held accountable, and then they'll say that I'm hatin.' I would really prefer Drake to sing about girls and sing about being a good kid from Canada and whatever that entails." 

During an appearance on Reg Calixte's Won of One: A PLLRS Podcast, Shyne revealed the error of his ways and how Drizzy showed him a ton of love.

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Shyne And Drake Patched Things Up

As it turns out, while in Paris, Drake made sure that Shyne was invited to a show. He subsequently got backstage access and went to dinner with the Canadian megastar.

Shyne explains how this moment with Drake made him realize that he was someone younger MCs looked up to. Sometimes, it is best to just sit back and let the youth thrive in their own way before hating.

With ICEMAN on the horizon, we're sure Shyne will be tuning in, just like the rest of the hip-hop world.

Read More: Kodak Black Keeps Circling The Same Cycle Of Controversy

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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