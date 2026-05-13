Shyne Recalls Eating Dinner With Drake After Calling Him "Corny"

Shyne didn't always hold the highest opinion of Drake. Back in the day, he did like many of his older contemporaries did. He referred to Drake as "corny." He dismissed him as an actor and wasn't so sure he could hold his own with rap's biggest legends.

In some scathing comments to MTV News, Shyne made his case against Drizzy. It was a cold thing to say, but at the time, this was simply the narrative.

"These dudes couldn't exist in the Raekwon, Ghostface era," Shyne said. "If Big and 'em was around and 'Pac, c'mon man, they'd have these dudes for lunch. That's my problem with this culture, you can say anything you want, you can promote anything you want and nobody's held accountable, and then they'll say that I'm hatin.' I would really prefer Drake to sing about girls and sing about being a good kid from Canada and whatever that entails."

During an appearance on Reg Calixte's Won of One: A PLLRS Podcast, Shyne revealed the error of his ways and how Drizzy showed him a ton of love.

Shyne And Drake Patched Things Up

As it turns out, while in Paris, Drake made sure that Shyne was invited to a show. He subsequently got backstage access and went to dinner with the Canadian megastar.

Shyne explains how this moment with Drake made him realize that he was someone younger MCs looked up to. Sometimes, it is best to just sit back and let the youth thrive in their own way before hating.

With ICEMAN on the horizon, we're sure Shyne will be tuning in, just like the rest of the hip-hop world.