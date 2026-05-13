18-Year-Old Brooklyn Artist BOE Quahh Shot And Killed On Mother's Day

Over the weekend in Brooklyn, 18-year-old drill artist BOE Quahh, legal name Quahmir Cruz, was shot and killed.

The artist was working at the Van Dyke Community Center, and also had a job in construction. CAMBA's chief executive, Valerie Barton-Richardson, spoke about Cruz and how he was a thoughtful young man who was trying to do better for not just himself, but his community.

An 18-year-old artist in Brooklyn by the name of BOE Quahh was shot and killed over the weekend, on Mother's Day. According to the New York Daily News , the incident took place on Blake Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard. The shooting was close to the artist's housing complex.

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