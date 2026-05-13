18-Year-Old Brooklyn Artist BOE Quahh Shot And Killed On Mother's Day

An 18-year-old artist in Brooklyn by the name of BOE Quahh was shot and killed over the weekend, on Mother's Day. According to the New York Daily News, the incident took place on Blake Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard. The shooting was close to the artist's housing complex.
The artist remained conscious following the shooting. However, he eventually passed away at the Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center. When paramedics arrived, the artist, whose legal name is Quahmir Cruz, had to be carried onto the stretcher by his brother, Daiveon Cruz.
“When I found him, I had to carry him and put him on the stretcher,” explained. “That was my best friend. My first friend.”
On Tuesday, Cruz's mother, Danielle, gave a speech at a gathering in which balloons were released into the sky. “My heart is broken into pieces,” she said. “I miss him so much. I feel like a piece of me is gone.”
BOE Quahh Remembered By Friends & Family
The artist was working at the Van Dyke Community Center, and also had a job in construction. CAMBA's chief executive, Valerie Barton-Richardson, spoke about Cruz and how he was a thoughtful young man who was trying to do better for not just himself, but his community.
Cruz's step-father revealed, “His dream was to put me and his mom in a mansion." Meanwhile, his grandmother said, “He was an incredible young man. He told me he loved me.”
This is a sad story, and our thoughts go out to Cruz's family and friends during this difficult time. This is a developing story that we will keep you informed on.