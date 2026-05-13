Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans) - Album by tobi lou

tobi lou is known for providing a variety of sounds in his music. This can be seen on his albums, which always seem to carry some diverse production choices. On Wednesday, the artist delivered his newest project, Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans). This project has 21 new tracks, and there is something here for everyone. Some tracks are more rap-oriented than others. Meanwhile, there are other tracks where tobi lou flexes his smooth and soft singing voice. If you are a fan of the artist, this is an album you need to check out today.
Release Date: May 13, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans)
- Eating Good
- Bittersweet Victory
- My Other Life is like a Dream
- Honeybee
- Sitting Next 2u
- R.I.P Jeans
- Beetle
- Bunny Ears
- Cool w/u ft. TayBri
- Fighting Shadows ft. Boomi
- Bear
- Medicine
- Play
- Extremely Shy
- Gentle Monster(s)
- Plugged In
- Can't Stop
- I Wanna Get Paid
- Getaway Driver
- You Can't Hurt Me
- First Punch