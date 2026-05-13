Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans) - Album by tobi lou

tobi lou is known for providing a variety of sounds in his music. This can be seen on his albums, which always seem to carry some diverse production choices. On Wednesday, the artist delivered his newest project, Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans). This project has 21 new tracks, and there is something here for everyone. Some tracks are more rap-oriented than others. Meanwhile, there are other tracks where tobi lou flexes his smooth and soft singing voice. If you are a fan of the artist, this is an album you need to check out today.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!