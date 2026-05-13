Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans) - Album by tobi lou

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans) Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google

tobi lou is known for providing a variety of sounds in his music. This can be seen on his albums, which always seem to carry some diverse production choices. On Wednesday, the artist delivered his newest project, Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans). This project has 21 new tracks, and there is something here for everyone. Some tracks are more rap-oriented than others. Meanwhile, there are other tracks where tobi lou flexes his smooth and soft singing voice. If you are a fan of the artist, this is an album you need to check out today.

Release Date: May 13, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Same Old Jeans (Ripped Jeans)
  1. Eating Good
  2. Bittersweet Victory
  3. My Other Life is like a Dream
  4. Honeybee
  5. Sitting Next 2u
  6. R.I.P Jeans
  7. Beetle
  8. Bunny Ears
  9. Cool w/u ft. TayBri
  10. Fighting Shadows ft. Boomi
  11. Bear
  12. Medicine
  13. Play
  14. Extremely Shy
  15. Gentle Monster(s)
  16. Plugged In
  17. Can't Stop
  18. I Wanna Get Paid
  19. Getaway Driver
  20. You Can't Hurt Me
  21. First Punch
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Artclub/EMPIRE Songs tobi lou Reworks "Hot Tub Time Machine" To Craft "Hot Tub Dream Machine"
tobi lou young bopalopalous Mixtapes Tobi Lou & FARADA Bolster Their Chemistry With "Young Bopalopalous" EP
Maybach Music Group News Rockie Fresh, Tobi Lou & Jeff Kaale Team Up For Feel-Good Single "Gucci"
tobi lou caturday Mixtapes Tobi Lou And FARADA Team Up For Another Project "Caturday"
Comments 0