Charge It To The Game - Song by Karri

Karri has been bubbling for a few years now. The 22-year-old R&B singer has made some impressive songs so far, and there is no denying that he has the potential to become a big star. His latest song, "Charge It To The Game," is proof of that. The singing on the track is smooth, and his voice can carry the entire song. The songwriting is also crisp on this track as Karri doesn't have a single unnecessary line. It's a track that demonstrates how Karri can make a big impression with just one short track. Hopefully, we hear more from the singer very soon.
Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Charge It To The Game
Can’t think about the thought of losing you
If it cross my mind, I won’t know what to do
I fell in love too quick and it’s the truth
I’ll charge it to the game