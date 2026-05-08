Go - Song by Key Glock

Key Glock keeps his foot on the gas with new single "Go." It's a hard-hitting new record packed with flex-heavy bars and his standout Memphis energy. The track finds Glock in his usual confident pocket, gliding over booming production while delivering lines about money, independence, and staying ten toes down through success. He raps about being "on go." His delivery feels effortless throughout the song, continuing the momentum he’s built over the last few years as one of rap’s most consistent solo acts. "Go" doesn’t overcomplicate things. Instead, it leans into the raw charisma and sharp talk fans have come to expect from the Paper Route Empire rapper.