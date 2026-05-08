Go - Song by Key Glock

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-05-07 at 10.43.36 PM Screenshot 2026-05-07 at 10.43.36 PM
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Key Glock is "on go," and has no plans of stopping any time soon.

Key Glock keeps his foot on the gas with new single "Go." It's a hard-hitting new record packed with flex-heavy bars and his standout Memphis energy. The track finds Glock in his usual confident pocket, gliding over booming production while delivering lines about money, independence, and staying ten toes down through success. He raps about being "on go." His delivery feels effortless throughout the song, continuing the momentum he’s built over the last few years as one of rap’s most consistent solo acts. "Go" doesn’t overcomplicate things. Instead, it leans into the raw charisma and sharp talk fans have come to expect from the Paper Route Empire rapper.

Release Date: May 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics

I went from rags to riches
But now I'm on milly's
I'm on go

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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