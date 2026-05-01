Wait What – Song by A!MS with ZieZie & Ramz feat. Liilz & Brodie

A!MS is getting ready to drop the deluxe version for his Peak Season album from last year, and the single version of the album's standout cut "Wait What" is leading the charge. On it, the British-Cypriot artist enlists fellow U.K. rap standouts ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz, and Brodie of Leon & Brodie. They all trade sharp and confident bars with dynamic and malleable flows. They all lock in very well on this cut, and as the single gains traction, we can expect more greatness coming soon. All these artists are known as "The Splash Gang," and they certainly made their splash. We'll see if they drop more material soon ahead of the Peak Season deluxe.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: U.K. Hip-Hop
Album: Peak Season