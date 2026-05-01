Wait What – Song by A!MS with ZieZie & Ramz feat. Liilz & Brodie

A!MS, ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz, and Brodie dropped "Wait What" on A!MS' "Peak Season" last year, and it's gaining more momentum.

A!MS is getting ready to drop the deluxe version for his Peak Season album from last year, and the single version of the album's standout cut "Wait What" is leading the charge. On it, the British-Cypriot artist enlists fellow U.K. rap standouts ZieZie, Ramz, Liilz, and Brodie of Leon & Brodie. They all trade sharp and confident bars with dynamic and malleable flows. They all lock in very well on this cut, and as the single gains traction, we can expect more greatness coming soon. All these artists are known as "The Splash Gang," and they certainly made their splash. We'll see if they drop more material soon ahead of the Peak Season deluxe.

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Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.