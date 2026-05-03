Riff Raff 2013 - Song by DC The Don

BY Alexander Cole
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DC The Don is an underground darling who has returned with a fresh new single paying homage to Riff Raff.

Riff Raff is one of the most interesting characters in the rap world. Although he isn't as active as he used to be, there is no denying that his 2013 run is something that fans remember fondly. Now, DC The Don is paying homage to that run with his new single, "Riff Raff 2013." It is a song that has a flurry of different flows and the melodies that DC The Don is broadly known for. There are also obvious references to Riff Raff, which keeps the song on message. Overall, it is a solid effort from the artist, who has maintained his consistency for a few years now.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Riff Raff 2013

Big chain 'round my neck, I feel like Riff Raff (Shake)
Smash the pedal on a ho, I make her sit back (Yeah)
You want a n***a with some cash or a six pack?
I'm eatin' good, where the fuck you think I live at?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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