Riff Raff 2013 - Song by DC The Don

Riff Raff is one of the most interesting characters in the rap world. Although he isn't as active as he used to be, there is no denying that his 2013 run is something that fans remember fondly. Now, DC The Don is paying homage to that run with his new single, "Riff Raff 2013." It is a song that has a flurry of different flows and the melodies that DC The Don is broadly known for. There are also obvious references to Riff Raff, which keeps the song on message. Overall, it is a solid effort from the artist, who has maintained his consistency for a few years now.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Riff Raff 2013
Big chain 'round my neck, I feel like Riff Raff (Shake)
Smash the pedal on a ho, I make her sit back (Yeah)
You want a n***a with some cash or a six pack?
I'm eatin' good, where the fuck you think I live at?