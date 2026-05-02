No Fear - Song by Lil Skies

Lil Skies is still going strong, and with his latest song "No Fear," he proves that the 2027 SoundCloud movement is still thriving.

Lil Skies is one of the artists who helped define the late 2010s. His 2017 output remains highly regarded by fans. To this day, the artist is still dropping music, and his fans are always eager to hear what he's got in the tuck. Well, on Friday, Skies returned with a short and sweet new single called "No Fear." In this song, we get a mixture of flows. However, on the hook, we get that iconic Skies sound that fans have come to expect over the years. The production is also what you would expect from the artist. Ultimately, it is a sound that his supporters will be familiar and cozy with.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!