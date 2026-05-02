No Fear - Song by Lil Skies

Lil Skies is one of the artists who helped define the late 2010s. His 2017 output remains highly regarded by fans. To this day, the artist is still dropping music, and his fans are always eager to hear what he's got in the tuck. Well, on Friday, Skies returned with a short and sweet new single called "No Fear." In this song, we get a mixture of flows. However, on the hook, we get that iconic Skies sound that fans have come to expect over the years. The production is also what you would expect from the artist. Ultimately, it is a sound that his supporters will be familiar and cozy with.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from No Fear
Okay, I'm hella bent
But heaven sent
You see the evidence
Come and fuck with me
And I can lead you
To dead presidents