Bring That Body - Song by The-Dream

BY Alexander Cole
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The-Dream is a legend of R&B, and in 2026, he continues to deliver some solid tracks, including his latest, "Bring That Body."

The-Dream is one of the most trusted songwriters in all of R&B. He has been at it for many years and has helped deliver songs to some of the biggest artists in the world. His solo career is alive and well, and on Friday, he came through and delivered a new song, "Bring That Body." This seductive new track comes complete with that Dream sound you know very well. From the production to the vocals, this is just a smooth R&B track that can be enjoyed any time. With this latest single in mind, we are curious to see what else The-Dream has in store for us.

Release Date: May 1, 2026

Genre: R&B

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from Bring That Body

Bring your red lips over here
Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Lay your head right here
Right here, over here, real quick

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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