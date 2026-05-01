Bring That Body - Song by The-Dream

The-Dream is one of the most trusted songwriters in all of R&B. He has been at it for many years and has helped deliver songs to some of the biggest artists in the world. His solo career is alive and well, and on Friday, he came through and delivered a new song, "Bring That Body." This seductive new track comes complete with that Dream sound you know very well. From the production to the vocals, this is just a smooth R&B track that can be enjoyed any time. With this latest single in mind, we are curious to see what else The-Dream has in store for us.
Release Date: May 1, 2026
Genre: R&B
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Bring That Body
Bring your red lips over here
Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Lay your head right here
Right here, over here, real quick