Check My Carti – Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is one of those rappers that only needs one minute to make an impression. "Check My Carti," his new single, embodies this very well, as he hits the ground running with an aggressive and commanding flow. While the beat's simple synth layers and percussion don't hit super hard, the Michigan MC's deliveries and confident lyrics pack the punch in their place. Some more dramatic synths come in toward the end of the minute-long cut to add a bit more flair. All in all, it makes for a performance and track reminiscent of artists like Comethazine, so don't miss out if it sounds up your alley.
Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Check My Carti
Mr. Clean, got Air Force 1s all on my feet,
Get the f**k up out the booth, I make my beats,
He talk with his thumbs, but in person, he don't speak,
That boy is just a bum, he's not my mans, he's just a leech