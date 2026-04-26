Check My Carti – Song by Lackvill

Lackvill is one of the most energetic rappers out of Michigan right now, a reputation he embodies on the new single "Check My Carti."

Mr. Clean, got Air Force 1s all on my feet, Get the f**k up out the booth, I make my beats, He talk with his thumbs, but in person, he don't speak, That boy is just a bum, he's not my mans, he's just a leech

Lackvill is one of those rappers that only needs one minute to make an impression. "Check My Carti," his new single, embodies this very well, as he hits the ground running with an aggressive and commanding flow. While the beat's simple synth layers and percussion don't hit super hard, the Michigan MC's deliveries and confident lyrics pack the punch in their place. Some more dramatic synths come in toward the end of the minute-long cut to add a bit more flair. All in all, it makes for a performance and track reminiscent of artists like Comethazine, so don't miss out if it sounds up your alley.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.